Mother Exposes How Daughter Indoctrinated into Transgenderism in Colorado Public School in THREE Hours | Erin Lee | Colorado Now Legally Forcing Teachers to Socially Transition Children

Erin Lee joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast to update us on her story she originally shared with us about a year ago. She reminds us about her tragic story about how her middle school daughter was preyed upon by teachers and groomed into transgenderism in just THREE hours!! She gives us hope as she shares as a quiet mama bear, after her child was messed with, she has gotten loud. She tells us that she started Protect Kids Colorado and cautions us parents to get in the fight and help inoculate our kids. Watch and hear her four ways to do this. Watch her movie, Art Club, for free at: https://www.artclubmovie.com/

and contact and follow Erin on all platforms at: “ErinForParentalRights” and check out resources on her website: https://www.stopgenderideology.com/.





