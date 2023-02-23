BM1397 BM1397AG ASIC

Bitmain Antminer BM1397AG/BM1397AD/BM1397AH/BM1397AI chips can be replaced with each other.The Antminer BM1397AG chip supports the SHA256 algorithm, which can be used for BTC, BCH, and other encrypted digital currency mining, and will be used in the next-generation SHA256 algorithm of the new Antminer S17 and T17.

