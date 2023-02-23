Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BM1397 BM1397AG ASIC
6 views
channel image
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published 18 hours ago |

Bitmain Antminer BM1397AG/BM1397AD/BM1397AH/BM1397AI chips can be replaced with each other.The Antminer BM1397AG chip supports the SHA256 algorithm, which can be used for BTC, BCH, and other encrypted digital currency mining, and will be used in the next-generation SHA256 algorithm of the new Antminer S17 and T17.

Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=230

#BM1397 #BM1397AG #ASICchip #Antminer17

Keywords
asicchipbm1397bm1397agantminer17

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket