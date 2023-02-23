BM1397 BM1397AG ASIC

Bitmain Antminer BM1397AG/BM1397AD/BM1397AH/BM1397AI chips can be replaced with each other.The Antminer BM1397AG chip supports the SHA256 algorithm, which can be used for BTC, BCH, and other encrypted digital currency mining, and will be used in the next-generation SHA256 algorithm of the new Antminer S17 and T17.
Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=230
#BM1397 #BM1397AG #ASICchip #Antminer17
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.