Gross Darkness and That Which Restrains Removed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gross Darkness is not coming, it is here, says the Lord. Gross Darkness has been released and that evil which we see in politicians and even what calls itself "The church," has only just begun, Bright side is coming too. Arrests are eminent, but that is another story.
"Yes," the Lord said. "The Holy Spirit is that which restrains and He has been removed." And He was speaking only the element of Him who restrains the darkness on a global level. Hard to believe? Yes but true.