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Vancam number one
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7 views • December 28, 2019
It all started here, is it very good, no but it does talk about some of the truth about American health care or lack there off. Vancam is my sounding board for all that is in the world, that some people may be uncomfortable talking about. Use caution with listing to my words, they may make you want to change the world in a positive way.
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