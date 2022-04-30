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Evidence Pfizer and China's government in business together
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137 views • April 30, 2022
The Wuhan lab is now the head lab for Pfizer in China. The CCP (China Communist Party) controls a big part of the Multi National Corporations in the world because of it's low "Labor" costs due to China being allowed to violate human rights.
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