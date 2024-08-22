EPISODE 386: RAISING THE BARR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Introduces HighWire+, a space beyond The HighWire which seeks to explore new shows and curated content from the movement, offered as a gift exclusively to monthly donors to ICAN; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on explosive net-zero updates, and CDC leverages a ‘COVID surge’ to push vaccination; Legendary Actress and Comedian Roseanne Barr lights up The HighWire Studio with Del.
Guest: Roseanne Barr
AIRDATE: August 22, 2024