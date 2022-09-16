It's Natural Selection to be tricked into taking the vaccine

Tricked...or coerced? A lot of people became skeptical simply due to the speed of the human trials which began in March 2020. The reported deaths and the anticipation of the antidote I found strange too. It was an experimental treatment and they were forcing it on our military? What if something went wrong? Why were the scientists ignoring natural immunity? Why were the scientists ignoring the long term effects like cancer, autoimmune diseases, fertility and neurological damage? To me, it was easy to spot. As they doubled down...it made it obvious. How did you figure it out?