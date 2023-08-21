Dr Sheri TenPenny and Maria Zee discuss how between the 0-24 yr olds the covid death rate is 40 times more than normal.She says the doctors should be charged with Murder - I recommend public hangings
31 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
So it is not just the old people who are dying
Keywords
deathhighratre
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos