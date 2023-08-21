Create New Account
Dr Sheri TenPenny and Maria Zee discuss how between the 0-24 yr olds the covid death rate is 40 times more than normal.She says the doctors should be charged with Murder - I recommend public hangings
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published Yesterday

So it is not just the old people who are dying

deathhighratre

