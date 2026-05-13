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The Pink Panther - Hokus Pokus Pink (1998, PC), part 4
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
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The Pink Panther - Hokus Pokus Pink (aka A Pantera Cor de Rosa em Abracadabra, Den Lyserøde Panter - I Hokus Pokus Panter, Hokus Pokus: Różowa Pantera, La Pantera Rosa en Abracadabra Rosa, La Panthère Rose 2: Destination Mystère, Pink Panther und die Zauberformel, The Pink Panther's: Hokus Pokus Pink) is a point-and-click adventure game developed by Wanderlust Interactive and published by Mindscape (in Europe), German company Ravensburger Interactive Media (in Germany) and Wanderlust Interactive (in North America).

The game is based on the 90s animated series The Pink Panther. Pink Panther has taken the a job as door-to-door-salesman, selling the "Book of Knowledge". When he visits the eccentric dentist Dr. Periowinkle, he stumbles into a mess: Dr. Periowinkle's son Nathan, a hobby warlock, has just accidentally turned the daughter of a guest into a monster. Before Pink can react, Nathan curses Pink's book, causing content of the pages go spread all over the world. Now, Nathan will only remove the curse on the book if Pink helps him find a way to turn the girl back to normal.

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adventure gamewanderlust interactivepinl pantherravensburger interactive
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