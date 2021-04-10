CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS| EP 23: SHIMON YANOWITZ

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Hi, everyone,
This week's podcast guest is Shimon Yanowitz. Shimon contacted me to share his extensive research into the true causes of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, as well as his research into the health and biological effects of 5G. Join us for this eye-opening interview as we unravel yet more layers of the historical fraud known as pathogenic viruses.
All the best,
Tom
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