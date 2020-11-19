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YouTube NOT PAYING Ad Revenue Starting TODAY | TOS Update - Creator Fundamentals
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51 views • November 19, 2020
YouTube NOT PAYING Ad Revenue Starting TODAY | TOS Update
In this shocking YouTube Terms of Service update, YouTube announces they will be keeping 100% of ad revenue from some YouTube channels. Watch this video to see what this means for you and your channel.
Licensed Music, Sound Effects AND Stock Video Footage on one plan!: http://TrySoundstripe.Today
Save 20% with Promo Code: "CREATORCREW"
TubeBuddy is the #1 Browser Plugin for Managing and Growing Your YouTube Channel! http://TryTubeBuddy.Today
Save 20% with Promo Code: "DansBuddy" when you upgrade!
Affordable YouTube Graphics: https://TubeTemplates.com
Use Promo Code: "CFSAVE25" to save 25% off your order
I am blown away by how AWESOME Canva has become. I do ALL my graphics with Canva Pro now! You should try it: http://TryCanvaPro.com
Are you captioning your videos? YouTube lets AI do it which can often lead to mistakes that COST YOU VIEWS. Right now you can get $10 OFF human-captioned videos: http://BetterCaptions.com
Amplify Subscriber Growth with Subscriber Secrets: http://SubSecrets.com - 100% Money Back Guarantee
New Affordable Resource for YouTube Graphics! https://TubeTemplates.com
YouTube Channel Reviews Schedule 30 minutes with Dan Currier: http://ReviewMyChannel.com
Appreciate Dan's content? Buy him a cold one: http://BuyDanABeer.com
Become a MEMBER of Creator Fundamentals on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/creatorfundam...
► ► ► BE SURE TO WATCH THESE PLAYLISTS NEXT ► ► ►
1.) How To Make Money on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
2.) How to Upload Videos on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
3.) How to Grow a YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
FREE GUIDE TO 1000 SUBS and 4000 WATCH HOURS
--------------------------------------------------
Get Your FREE Guide on How To Get 1000 Subscribers and 4000 Watch Hours here: http://dlinks.cc/1k4k
► My Camera
--------------------------------------------------
Canon 90D Video Camera Kit: https://amzn.to/2BzQ1OT
My Canon 90D Body Only: https://amzn.to/2BzQ1OT
► My Lens
--------------------------------------------------
Sigma 24mm 1.4 DG HSM Art: https://amzn.to/3f8paXD
► My Lighting
--------------------------------------------------
Neewer Advanced 660 LED Video Light: https://amzn.to/2BxAeQr
LED Light Strips: https://amzn.to/3gg8v5O
Neewer Lighting Wall Mounts: https://amzn.to/3jJO7wb
► My Audio
--------------------------------------------------
Shure SM7B Studio Mic: https://amzn.to/3hIcmJc
► My Other Gear
--------------------------------------------------
Video Tripod https://amzn.to/2WZPYTL
Vertical Dual Monitor Stand: https://amzn.to/2WZPYTL
YouTuber Starter Gear
--------------------------------------------------
Amazon Tripod: https://amzn.to/30I6UAI
Tripod Phone Mount: https://amzn.to/3gKkY1V
CREATOR FUNDAMENTALS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
--------------------------------------------------
✦ FACEBOOK GROUP: https://goo.gl/W6Lu4x
✦ TWITTER: http://Twitter.com/CreatorFundies
✦ INSTAGRAM: http://Instragram.com/CreatorFundamen...
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no additional cost to you. I get commissions for purchases made through links in this description. Thank you for your support.
My other channel (We Love RV Camping): https://goo.gl/pwsbD5
TRY MorningFame: https://goo.gl/CDwd42
#CreatorFundamentals
In this shocking YouTube Terms of Service update, YouTube announces they will be keeping 100% of ad revenue from some YouTube channels. Watch this video to see what this means for you and your channel.
Licensed Music, Sound Effects AND Stock Video Footage on one plan!: http://TrySoundstripe.Today
Save 20% with Promo Code: "CREATORCREW"
TubeBuddy is the #1 Browser Plugin for Managing and Growing Your YouTube Channel! http://TryTubeBuddy.Today
Save 20% with Promo Code: "DansBuddy" when you upgrade!
Affordable YouTube Graphics: https://TubeTemplates.com
Use Promo Code: "CFSAVE25" to save 25% off your order
I am blown away by how AWESOME Canva has become. I do ALL my graphics with Canva Pro now! You should try it: http://TryCanvaPro.com
Are you captioning your videos? YouTube lets AI do it which can often lead to mistakes that COST YOU VIEWS. Right now you can get $10 OFF human-captioned videos: http://BetterCaptions.com
Amplify Subscriber Growth with Subscriber Secrets: http://SubSecrets.com - 100% Money Back Guarantee
New Affordable Resource for YouTube Graphics! https://TubeTemplates.com
YouTube Channel Reviews Schedule 30 minutes with Dan Currier: http://ReviewMyChannel.com
Appreciate Dan's content? Buy him a cold one: http://BuyDanABeer.com
Become a MEMBER of Creator Fundamentals on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/creatorfundam...
► ► ► BE SURE TO WATCH THESE PLAYLISTS NEXT ► ► ►
1.) How To Make Money on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
2.) How to Upload Videos on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
3.) How to Grow a YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
FREE GUIDE TO 1000 SUBS and 4000 WATCH HOURS
--------------------------------------------------
Get Your FREE Guide on How To Get 1000 Subscribers and 4000 Watch Hours here: http://dlinks.cc/1k4k
► My Camera
--------------------------------------------------
Canon 90D Video Camera Kit: https://amzn.to/2BzQ1OT
My Canon 90D Body Only: https://amzn.to/2BzQ1OT
► My Lens
--------------------------------------------------
Sigma 24mm 1.4 DG HSM Art: https://amzn.to/3f8paXD
► My Lighting
--------------------------------------------------
Neewer Advanced 660 LED Video Light: https://amzn.to/2BxAeQr
LED Light Strips: https://amzn.to/3gg8v5O
Neewer Lighting Wall Mounts: https://amzn.to/3jJO7wb
► My Audio
--------------------------------------------------
Shure SM7B Studio Mic: https://amzn.to/3hIcmJc
► My Other Gear
--------------------------------------------------
Video Tripod https://amzn.to/2WZPYTL
Vertical Dual Monitor Stand: https://amzn.to/2WZPYTL
YouTuber Starter Gear
--------------------------------------------------
Amazon Tripod: https://amzn.to/30I6UAI
Tripod Phone Mount: https://amzn.to/3gKkY1V
CREATOR FUNDAMENTALS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
--------------------------------------------------
✦ FACEBOOK GROUP: https://goo.gl/W6Lu4x
✦ TWITTER: http://Twitter.com/CreatorFundies
✦ INSTAGRAM: http://Instragram.com/CreatorFundamen...
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no additional cost to you. I get commissions for purchases made through links in this description. Thank you for your support.
My other channel (We Love RV Camping): https://goo.gl/pwsbD5
TRY MorningFame: https://goo.gl/CDwd42
#CreatorFundamentals
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