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Recently, the Australian government deported Australian citizen Zheng Jiefu. According to Australian media. Zheng Jiefu is a real estate developer in Australia, but in fact, he is Chinese Communist Party (CCP) spy. He is accused of interfering in Australian affairs and national security.