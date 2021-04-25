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Human Monkey Embryos and Death
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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22 views • April 25, 2021
A "group of American, Chinese and Spanish researchers has reported significant progress in the quest to create chimeras using human cells—in this case, combining them with cells from monkeys to form functioning embryos." The hope of mixing genes and DNA is to be able to grow better organs for human transplantations. This was something discussed in the journal 'Cell.' But are there other, better options? Could greed and intellectual vanity be a reason for this research? Could this type of research lead to the ride of the fourth horseman of the Apocalypse (Revelation 6:7-8)? Is there a spirit in humans that the Almighty gives people understanding (Job 32:8)? Are there warnings about this type of direction in the Bible? Could this way that various humans endorse lead to death? Dr. Thiel addresses these and other issues.

A written article of related interest is available titled "The creation of part-human, part-monkey embryos will discomfit many" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/the-creation-of-part-human-part-monkey-embryos-will-discomfit-many/
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deathdnaapocalypseembryogreedchimeragenefourth horseman
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