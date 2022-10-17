Many Real Estate Companies in China Went Insolvent

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53504777
Summary：Miles Said on GETTR after his live broadcast on Sept 4th, many Chinese real-estate businesses went insolvent. Under control of the CCP, the Hong Kong Stock market looks stable, but all the listed companies are faking their accounts, which will eventually lead to numerous cases like Yang Gailan.