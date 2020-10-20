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EP 2157-6PM TRUMP: BIDEN IS A CRIMINAL..AND SO IS THE MEDIA FOR NOT COVERING THE STORY
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12 views • October 20, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2157
MONDAY - OCTOBER 19 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK:  https://evault.video/view?l=1485131393 

EP 2157-6PM TRUMP: BIDEN IS A CRIMINAL..AND SO IS THE MEDIA FOR NOT COVERING THE STORY 

It’s no surprise to learn that top executives from Facebook and Twitter joined the Joe Biden transition team weeks ago, and they are now conspiring to make sure Biden becomes president by burying extremely important, highly relevant news stories that the public deserves to see. In effect, the tech giants have become Joe Biden’s campaign team, which means they are supplying billions of dollars of “in kind” campaign contributions to the Biden campaign in an illegal way, in utter violation of FEC rules and campaign funding laws. For this reason, the CEOs of these tech giants must be arrested and charged with election rigging, fraud and campaign finance crimes.   EP 2157-6PM TRUMP: BIDEN IS A CRIMINAL..AND SO IS THE MEDIA FOR NOT COVERING THE STORY – The Pete Santilli Show  https://bit.ly/31o5if9 

SPECIAL GUEST:  In 2010, Maryam Henein’s 15-year career as an investigative journalist, entrepeneur, and producer hit a milestone with the release of her award-winning documentary Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. It also marked her directorial debut.Maryam’s other credits include programs for the BBC, Discovery, Robert Greenwald, and Morgan Spurlock—plus, she co-wrote and hosted a program for TLC about the Ark of the Covenant. Her articles have appeared in several publications including the Los Angeles Times, Maxim, Science & Spirit Magazine, and Penthouse.
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