© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MONDAY - OCTOBER 19 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1485131393
EP 2157-6PM TRUMP: BIDEN IS A CRIMINAL..AND SO IS THE MEDIA FOR NOT COVERING THE STORY
It’s no surprise to learn that top executives from Facebook and Twitter joined the Joe Biden transition team weeks ago, and they are now conspiring to make sure Biden becomes president by burying extremely important, highly relevant news stories that the public deserves to see. In effect, the tech giants have become Joe Biden’s campaign team, which means they are supplying billions of dollars of “in kind” campaign contributions to the Biden campaign in an illegal way, in utter violation of FEC rules and campaign funding laws. For this reason, the CEOs of these tech giants must be arrested and charged with election rigging, fraud and campaign finance crimes. EP 2157-6PM TRUMP: BIDEN IS A CRIMINAL..AND SO IS THE MEDIA FOR NOT COVERING THE STORY – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/31o5if9
SPECIAL GUEST: In 2010, Maryam Henein’s 15-year career as an investigative journalist, entrepeneur, and producer hit a milestone with the release of her award-winning documentary Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. It also marked her directorial debut.Maryam’s other credits include programs for the BBC, Discovery, Robert Greenwald, and Morgan Spurlock—plus, she co-wrote and hosted a program for TLC about the Ark of the Covenant. Her articles have appeared in several publications including the Los Angeles Times, Maxim, Science & Spirit Magazine, and Penthouse.
🚨WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨
🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨
PLEASE SUPPORT US BY SUPPORTING OUR SPONSORS:
😄 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight We01 Take Everywhere: 🔦
➡️ http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Get 25% OFF Using Promo Code PETE25
👉Get The Only Collagen Powder We Use Here: 🍃
➡️ http://healthwithpete.com ⬅️
Get 51% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^^
😎 Get The Same Solar Power Bank We Have Here: ☀️🏕️
➡️http://www.backupsolarbank.com⬅️
Get 20% OFF Using Promo Code PETE20
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
Get The Range Broadcasting APP https://rangebroadcasting.com/get-the-app/
Get The Spreely APP: http://spreely.app
Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]: (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line:
http://petelive.tv/zoom
https://zoom.us/j/300662102
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to:
Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
🔵Show Headlines, Notes & Links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
🔴Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join