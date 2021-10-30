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Senator / Dr. Rand Paul Says Vaccine Mandates Will Lead To Chaos & No Food on The Shelves
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121 views • October 30, 2021
Dr. Rand Paul (Senator, Kentucky, US) says he believes the mandates will be struck down by US courts and that the mandates would lead to chaos and no food on the shelves. He also says Dr. Fauci Is directly to blame. He says the US should not be treating essential workers like they are now not important, after they sacrificed so much to keep the rest of us safe.
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