Pope Leo XIV: the new Pope's first public appearance

Video of the new Pope's first public appearance.
Pope Leo XIV
Who Is Robert Prevost, the New Pope Leo XIV. The first Pope from the U.S.
What we know about Leo XIV, the new American pope
https://abcnews.go.com/International/new-american-pope-leo-xiv-robert-prevost/story?id=121604332
Putin Congratulates Pope Leo XIV on His Election
Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to Pope Leo XIV following his election as the new head of the Catholic Church.