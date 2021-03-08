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Big Pharma Rides Into Biden Town
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160 views • March 08, 2021
We live in a multi tyrannical world. Where unwelcome political dominance careens into our lives pretending to be our savior on a regular basis. How could anyone at this point trust the corporate realm of Big Pharma? After they legally rendered themselves exempt from treating the rest of us like guinea pigs? While Biden freezes and revokes the drug lowering prices of the Trump Administration. Will the Democrats side with Big Pharma or the American People?
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604661cef401d1337bb6cb21
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604661cef401d1337bb6cb21
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