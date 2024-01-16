Mark Cuban: “You lied out your ass about Pfizer,” & “Only a f***ing moron thinks DEI is about quotas”

O'KEEFE MEDIA GROUP | BUSTED: James O’Keefe works out with @mcuban, asks “Will you hire @WuWei113?”





Cuban tells O’Keefe, “You lied out your ass about Pfizer,” and “Only a f***ing moron thinks DEI has to do with quotas”





Cuban frantically asks, “Where’s your camera at?” Cuban’s trainer grabs a nearby guest’s shirt, seizes their iPhone and deletes the footage. But hidden cameras captured the entire heated exchange.





Mark Cuban, O’Keefe and Elon Musk were in a recent exchange on X about DEI policies with Elon Musk asking Cuban “when should we expect to see a short white/Asian woman to play for his team, the Dallas Mavericks?”





In response to an X post of OMG’s video of IBM CEO engaged in mandatory DEI disorientation, Mark Cuban replied, “do you really think a James O’Keefe edited video is an objective representation of an event?”