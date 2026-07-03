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7/2/26 TRUMP/AMERICA 250: SOVEREIGN AGAIN!! DONROE DOCTRINE, WH ELECTION CRIMES TF/EMERGENCY POWERS, DNI PULTE/BRENNAN/HRC/PROSECUTIONS! AMREV1776/2026!!
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7/2/26 Happy Independence Day 250, America! President Trump & his American Liberation Team has made America Sovereign again! MASA! The White House Election Crimes Task Force, Pulte's massive operation at ODNI to gather and declassify Intelligence for DOJ prosecutions underway in Florida and SDNY & hundreds of election whistleblowers are set to unleash justice vs. the treasonous government officials both foreign & domestic! Celebrate Bigly and Pray for America whole-heartedly this 250th Independence Day of the Greatest Free Nation in the history of the world!! WE ARE FREE!


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Get Out & Celebrate America 250!!

https://america250.org/

Look up Your Local Events!


President Trump’s Socill Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


Volunteer to Fight Election Fraud Locally!

https://www.electionintegritynetwork.org/


ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/


The Declaration of Independence:

https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript


John Brennan files Lawsuit to protect Treasonous actors in 2020 election steal:

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2026/07/01/john-brennan-sues-trump-admin-preserve-records-federal-probes/


FBI Expands Fulton County 2020 Election Crimes operation:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/fbi-dramatically-expands-fulton-county-2020-election-investigation/


Trump Announces 1st Ever Mid-term Election RNC Convention in Dallas:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/we-are-going-celebrate-great-american-comeback-president/


Germany prosecutes Ukrainian mercenary for Nordstream 2 pipeline bombing:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/ukrainian-man-charged-germany-war-crime-explosions-that/


Watch You Are Free TVs latest Interview on Neuro-plasticity w/ the Ess60/c60evo crew!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36ubQakd258


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!

https://covidjustice.org/


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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