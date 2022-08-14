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Events Leading Us to Collapse (Bob Kudla 2/2)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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618 views • August 14, 2022

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Talking with Bob Kudla from tradelikeagenius.com we look at falling food production across the globe, food pricing and non-availability with water rights and drought disrupting western US agriculture. Where is the opportunity in all of this?



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Keywords
gardeninghyperinflationinflationsolutionscrop lossesgrowing foodnew erafood pricesdrought europeeconomic cyclescivilization cycleeconomy and foodcivilization collapsewhats happening right nowwhat comes nextimmediate outlooksurvive and thriveinsight and analysisinformed decisionshistorical cyclesfood and energyrhine river droughtgrain cargo1800s explorercash withdraw limits
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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