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#32: PROTOCOLS OF THE CABAL, PAST PANDEMICS WERE REHEARSALS, COVID-19 + AGW = PERMANENT LOCKDOWN
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71 views • July 01, 2021
Episode #32 6/14/21 Were past pandemics rehearsals for this one? Is the 'Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion' an ancient playbook of the Cabal? Are the Elites combining the Global Warming Fraud with the Fake Pandemic as an excuse to continue the lockdowns indefinitely? Was an earlier release of the Pandemic averted by activism? Is Q a copy of the Soviet Union's Operation Trust? Is Iran saving Venezuela from us?
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