5.4.26 - Is the Iran ceasefire over? And it's time to prep for Primary Tuesday!

President Trump announces a plan to free ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran responds with threats--all while offering a 14 point peace plan.



And Ohio goes to the primary polls Tuesday! We will speak with candidates Josh Williams (OH-9) and Care Coleman (OH-13) as they look for spots in the general election to take down Marcy Kaptur and Emilia Sykes respectively. Like, follow and share...and join the chat!



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