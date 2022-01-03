Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes Rockefeller Genocidal Plot Behind Covid 'Vaccines' and 'Vaccine Passports'

Kate Johnston interviews Dr. Rima Laibow, who articulately exposes the entire agenda of the Rockefellers, Gates, the World Health Organisation, Big Pharmaceutical industry and the Eugenicists with the Covid Scamdemic. Dr. Rima Laibow, a REAL doctor who focuses on NATURAL healing solutions, reveals the cartel controlling Western medicine, the ties of pharmaceutical executives with the Nazi regime of the Third Reich, the Rockefeller-created myth of 'overpopulation' and the sustainability cult, the multi-pronged attack on humanity and the Globalists' attempts at population reduction. Rockefeller funded and founded the 'overpopulation' pressure groups as an excuse to eliminate 'excess' human beings.



My aim with these videos is to reveal the objectives and origins of the group behind the global so called ‘pandemic’ of 2020. What is happening worldwide has nothing to do with a 'virus'.



The cutting edge documentary film Endgame (2007) by Alex Jones, brilliantly explains the current tyrannical ambitions of the New World Order and the Illuminati that is manifesting through Governments and big corporations financed by the banking cartel and their lackeys. If you follow the trail today, you can see all of the big pharmaceutical firms creating the Covid killshot injections have very strong, VERY close ties to Eugenics, as their objective is to kill as many people as possible.



Key proponents of this system of world dictatorship are the Bilderberg Group, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Trilateral Commission, Royal Institute for International Affairs, the United Nations, The Fabian Society, Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, and many other Roundtable Groups. Their objective is to pose as the ‘saviours’ after a worldwide financial collapse, ushering in a World Government after the collapse of the United States of America, a world digital currency, a 'sustainable' world under Agenda 21/Agenda 2030 (which means a world with LESS PEOPLE. They have this etched in stone on the Georgia Guidestones where they mention they want to reduce the world population from 6 billion to 500 million) and the complete destruction of the middle class, with a dependent world population of brainwashed unintelligent slaves who in the words of Klaus Schwab: ‘will own nothing and be happy’. Digital currency cannot be achieved without them burning the currency (by printing too much of it, which all the world’s central banks are doing right now- ON PURPOSE).



This video is ultimately a brief ‘summary and crash course’ on The New World Order. Satanists George Soros, Bill & Melinda Gates Want To Change our DNA using Quantum Dot nanotechnology and hydrogel in their spiked Covid 'Tests' through their 'testing' company 'Mologic' (Code For 'Moloch' occult meaning hidden in plain sight). So just avoid all Covid 'tests', 'boosters' and 'Jabs!'



#SayNoToTheMainstreamMedia

#SayNoToBillandMelindaGates.

#SayNoToTheCovid'Vaccine'.

#SayNoToVaccinePassports.

#SayNoToTheRockefellers.

#SayNoToTheGreatReset.

#SayNoToNaziEugenics.

#SayNoToAgenda2030.

#SayNoToLockdowns.

#SayNoToCovid'Tests'

#SayNoTo5G.