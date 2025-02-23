Pope In Critical Condition | Trump Pressures Romania For Tate | Israeli Baby Hostages Murdered

World News Report: Pope Francis is reported to still be in critical condition after being hospitalized this week. Romanian officials were angry after Richard Grenell of the Trump admin visited Romania, putting pressure on the government to release the Tate brothers. Isreal released the bodies of two babies kidnapped alive with their parents during the Oct. 7th raid. While their father, Yarden Bibas, was released alive on February 1st, 2025, the two children, Ariel and Kfir, were brought back in coffins, having been strangled to death. Hamas originally released the wrong body of their mother, Shiri, who was also killed in captivity. Did Javier Milei participate in a gigantic crypto rug pull? The libertarian wild man is being accused of fraud after promoting a cryptocurrency coin called $Libra. Wallets controlled by the entities netted over $100 million in Libra's early hours, when it soared to $5 and then crashed over 95%, wiping out millions of dollars of speculative investments. All that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/pope-francis-critical-condition/





