Rick Schroder - child actor - NY Blue star - tells of Satanic Ritual he witnessed as a kid. Plus a great discussion by Ben Armstrong of God and his intentions.
59 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 16 hours ago |

Powerful video showing Rick Schroder's account of a Satanic Ritual.  Sean thinks that Rick may have given the tape to John Voight, famous actor and Patriot, who told him to get rid of it, etc

satanicritualbloos

