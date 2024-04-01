BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 987 THE COMING ECLIPSE AND THE SIGN OF THE SUN AND MOON
987 THE COMING ECLIPSE AND THE SIGN OF THE SUN & MOON
Scripture: B’resheet (Gen) 1:14 signs
SYNOPSIS: There is a tremendous amount of people speaking about the coming eclipse on April 8th. There is so much information about dates, places, things that have happened in connection to this day that is on the way. All that information is amazing but…what is the real reason we need to look at the April 8th eclipse?
Get ready to learn biblically what is coming. Get ready to learn what the definition of the word sign. Get ready to look at this very important event through the eyes of YEHOVAH. Get ready to learn what the law of first, second and third reference means for our world today. Get ready to read the Prophet Yo’el where we are told about the great and terrible day. Get ready to learn the name you need to know to call on that day. Get ready for the eclipse is coming very soon.
