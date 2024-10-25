Unveiling Rahab: God's Grace and a Scarlet Rope

Join us as we explore the inspiring story of Rahab from the Bible! Learn how God's grace transformed her life, even though she was known as a sinner. Rahab's brave actions and faith saved two spies in Jericho, and in return, they promised to protect her and her family. We'll dive into powerful passages from Romans and Hebrews to understand how grace works in our lives. Discover how Rahab's faith and a simple scarlet rope led to salvation and a new future. Stay tuned for more incredible stories from the Bible!



00:00 Introduction and Greetings

01:30 Introducing the Series: Amazing Grace

03:54 The Story of Rahab: An Example of Grace

04:29 Rahab's Faith and God's Grace

05:10 Rahab's Encounter with the Spies

06:32 The King's Response and Rahab's Decision

07:11 Rahab's Deception and Protection

08:31 Rahab's Faith and Bargain

10:22 The Scarlet Line and Escape Plan

12:21 Return to Joshua and Report

12:53 Conclusion and Next Steps

