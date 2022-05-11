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The Rapture and your neighbors
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121 views • May 11, 2022
What has the rapture to do with drums?
Well, not so much, but the goofball sometimes change the place from the couch to the drums
Actually, when I speak about rapture I rather refer to the taking of the bride
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Well, not so much, but the goofball sometimes change the place from the couch to the drums
Actually, when I speak about rapture I rather refer to the taking of the bride
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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