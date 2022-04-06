Judge Orders Woman Must Pay Veritas' Legal Costs | Lauren Windsor sought to "Take Down JOK for Good"

Shirley Teter Sued Project Veritas, Lost, and is Ordered to Pay Veritas' Expenses

• Shirley Teter, who sued Project Veritas for defamation stemming from a 2016 investigation into political organization, Democracy Partners, has been ordered by a federal judge to pay for the non-profit journalist organization’s legal expenses.

• Teter, who was represented by a cadre of experienced lawyers from around the country, claimed that she was “indigent” and therefore should not have to cover Project Veritas’ legal expenses.

• But last week, U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger ordered Teter pay for Project Veritas’ expenses calling her claim “so weak that it did not survive a motion to dismiss.”

• Judge Reidinger also noted that Teter “was represented by six attorneys in this matter, all of whom were from outside of this district, and one of whom was from out of state.” That was inconsistent with the claim that Teter was “indigent and therefore cannot pay the costs of litigation herself