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X22 Report A 11. 19. 21.
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90 views • November 20, 2021
Ep. 2632a - The [CB]/[DS] Just Admitted That Bitcoin Would Destroy Their Fake Economic System
Prepare Today And SAVE $100
Off A Off 3-Month Kit
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
The fake news is now spinning the news that inflation is not bad all you need to do is cut out things that you purchase, you can do without and you will be happy. The BBB does nothing for the American people but everything for the [DS]. The [CB] has just admitted that Crypto would destroy their system.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Prepare Today And SAVE $100
Off A Off 3-Month Kit
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
The fake news is now spinning the news that inflation is not bad all you need to do is cut out things that you purchase, you can do without and you will be happy. The BBB does nothing for the American people but everything for the [DS]. The [CB] has just admitted that Crypto would destroy their system.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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