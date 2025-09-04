© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wuthering Heights 2025 Trailer | Jacob Elordi & Margot Robbie Star in New Adaptation
Description
The timeless love story ‘Wuthering Heights’ returns to the big screen with Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie starring in a highly anticipated adaptation directed by Emerald Fennell. Set against the haunting moors, this film reinvents the classic tale with intense emotion and stunning visuals. Watch the trailer and get ready for its fall 2025 release!
Hashtags
#WutheringHeights #JacobElordi #MargotRobbie #EmeraldFennell #MovieTrailer #FilmAdaptation #RomanceFilm #ClassicLiterature #Fall2025