Dr.SHIVA 2024: Top-Down vs. Bottoms-Up Movement
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D, Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, explains the difference between top-down movements that are created by the establishment to misdirect working people who fight for their rights, vs bottoms up movements of actual change agents who organize independently and break from the establishment. History shows only a bottoms up movement is capable of achieving meaningful change for working people.

Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com and Shiva4Senate.com

