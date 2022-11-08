Russian Forces On Defensive But Continue Storming Ukrainian Strongholds In Donbass

Russian forces are still on the defensive on almost all Ukrainian front lines but they continue storming Ukrainian strongholds in the Donbass region.

Heavy fighting continues in the Ugledar area, where Russian assault groups are trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from Pavlovka in order to take control of the strategically important belt road. After days of fighting, the battle for the village turned into positional clashes.

To the north, fighting is ongoing in Novomikhailovka, where Russian troops are trying to advance and cut the supply road between Ugledar and Mariinka. Over the past day, no Russian attempts to storm Ukrainian positions have been reported. The Russians began to dig in and strengthen the line of defense in the eastern part of the village.

The Russians also went on offensive on the eastern bank of the Kakhovka water reservoir. Russian troops launched assault operations towards the village of Shcherbaki in order to cut an important section of the road.

On the front lines of the Luhansk People’s Republic, fierce battles near Belogorovka have continued for several days. On November 7, the Wagner fighters reportedly broke through the Ukrainian defenses and launched the mop up operation in the town. If Russian forces succeed, they will pose significant problems for Ukrainian units on the right bank of the Seversky Donets River.

The Russian military has recently claimed control of the territory of the Donetsk airport. All airport facilities were taken by the DPR forces back in 2015 but Russians have finally repelled Ukrainian units from the runways on the western outskirts. Fighting is ongoing north of the Donetsk Ring road near the villages of Opytne and Vodyanoe.

To the south of Bakhmut, the Wagner fighters went on the offensive towards Andreevka in order to take control of the railway. To the north, they attacked Yakovlevka and cut off military supplies of Ukrainian units along the northern road.

The situation remains tense in the Kherson region. Despite the evacuation of civilians and claims of Russian military commanders about a possible retreat, there is still no evidence of the withdrawal of Russian troops from their positions on the front lines. The Russian military continues strengthening the defense and mine the area. The large-scale Ukrainian offensive is yet to come.

The pace of Russian advance on Donbass front lines is very slow. The ongoing offensive operations are still of a tactical importance. In its turn, the Ukrainian military is also yet to take any decisive measures to somehow change the situation on the front lines in other regions.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT