Nick Fuentes - There are layers of deception to the 9/11 conspiracy theories.

There are layers of deception to the 9/11 conspiracy theories. As Nick Fuentes notes, these exist to shield the real culprit 🇮🇱. We hear Bush did 9/11, Chaney, big oil, war mongers... But only saying that Israel did 9/11 will actually get you banned #NeverForget #911Anniversary





https://archive.ph/WNdEa





Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF