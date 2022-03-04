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FORMER W.H.O. CONSULTANT EXPOSES TAKEDOWN OF IVERMECTIN from TheHighwire.com
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434 views • March 04, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/former-w-h-o-consultant-exposes-takedown-of-ivermectin/
Del sits down for a one-on-one with the former W.H.O. consultant & research scientist, Tess Lawrie MD, PhD, who was a critical part of the Ivermectin trials over a year ago with overwhelmingly positive conclusions. See data and recorded personal zoom calls that reveal how a key review was attacked from within, keeping the safe, life-saving drug out of the hands of millions of dying Covid patients for more than a year.
POSTED: March 4, 2022
Del sits down for a one-on-one with the former W.H.O. consultant & research scientist, Tess Lawrie MD, PhD, who was a critical part of the Ivermectin trials over a year ago with overwhelmingly positive conclusions. See data and recorded personal zoom calls that reveal how a key review was attacked from within, keeping the safe, life-saving drug out of the hands of millions of dying Covid patients for more than a year.
POSTED: March 4, 2022
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