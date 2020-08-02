© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Doctors Address COVID-19 Misinformation with SCOTUS Press Conference
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • August 02, 2020
Press conference banned from multiple major social media platforms. Hydroxychloroquine-zinc treatment works to treat COVID-19 and saves lives. America's Frontline Doctors - Restoring Peace and Protecting from Harm
Dr. Stella Immanuel (Houston Texas primary care physician), Dr. Simone Gold (an emergency and general practice physician registered with the California Medical Board), Dr. Bob Hamilton (a private-practice pediatrician from Santa Monica, California), Dr. James Todaro, Dr. Joseph Ladapo (a physician and clinical researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles), and Dr. Dan Erickson.
Dr. Stella Immanuel (Houston Texas primary care physician), Dr. Simone Gold (an emergency and general practice physician registered with the California Medical Board), Dr. Bob Hamilton (a private-practice pediatrician from Santa Monica, California), Dr. James Todaro, Dr. Joseph Ladapo (a physician and clinical researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles), and Dr. Dan Erickson.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.