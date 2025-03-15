BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE DEEP STATE 💀 IS KAPUTSKI❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
190 views • 1 month ago

1984 - 🚨BREAKING🚨 President @realDonaldTrump just announced to the world that he is going to expel the jews. 110 LFG.


Source: https://x.com/TheOfficial1984/status/1900730655203381388


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ni3k5 [thanks to https://x.com/MamawInKentucky/status/1900849522525278462 🐦]


Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption


By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701


et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601


et seq.) (NEA), the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act (Public Law 114-328) (the “Act”), section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 (8 U.S.C. 1182(f)) (INA), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code,


I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that the prevalence and severity of human rights abuse and corruption that have their source, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States, such as those committed or directed by persons listed in the Annex to this order, have reached such scope and gravity that they threaten the stability of international political and economic systems. Human rights abuse and corruption undermine the values that form an essential foundation of stable, secure, and functioning societies; have devastating impacts on individuals; weaken democratic institutions; degrade the rule of law; perpetuate violent conflicts; facilitate the activities of dangerous persons; and undermine economic markets. The United States seeks to impose tangible and significant consequences on those who commit serious human rights abuse or engage in corruption, as well as to protect the financial system of the United States from abuse by these same persons.


I therefore determine that serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States, and I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat.


https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/12/26/2017-27925/blocking-the-property-of-persons-involved-in-serious-human-rights-abuse-or-corruption

deep statepresident donald john trumpeo 13818worldwide child sex trafficking ringmulti pronged offensive
