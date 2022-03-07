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Gary Null and Power Chef Vinicio. Vinicio makes his Kale Caesar for us. Easy!
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102 views • March 07, 2022
Not only does Vinicio demonstrate that it doesn't take forever to make a gourmet salad, but he also volunteers a lot of good information as he walks us through the prep, and as he dialogues with Gary in and out. Vinicio loves clean foods and his affection comes through in his kitchen demo.
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