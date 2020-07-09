Background and History Of Military Research Part 1 of 4

This 4 part series representing a roundtable uncensored and passionate conversation between four veterans regarding the current situation regarding the covid-19 and the roll out of the vaccine which based on previous history, will be mandated for all who serve in the military.



Part 1 goes into an introduction to this dynamic and incredibly important issue. What is the history of vaccinations and inoculations among the US military and how have the soldiers receiving these shots fared in the short term and the long term? This 4 part video is a must see, especially if you serve in the military currently or have a loved one who is currently serving.



Pass this video on to everyone you know and share it far and wide. The world and especially all who serve, need to know this information.



If you are a veteran, or currently serve, or are in law enforcement, please complete the following 3 steps after watching this critical video series:

1. Send this video to at least 3 different people whose lives this information may affect

2. Click on the link below to subscribe, making sure to answer the questions regarding the VA and health insurance component.

3. Make sure that you watch the next 3 parts by hitting the subscribe button, but do NOT rely on the alerts.