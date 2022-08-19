MORE GRAPHENE STRUCTURES FOUND IN SINOPHARM & SPUTNIK CONVID INJECTS (DR. LILIANA ZELADA)

(world orders review)================

More GRAPHENE STRUCTURES Found in CONVID INJECTS Analysis

SINOPHARM (CHINA) + SPUTNIK (RUSSIA) / Dr. Liliana Zelada

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7p7744GxVQBR/ [SHARE]

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(1) DR ZELADA FINDS GRAPHENE TECH IN SINOPHARM (CHINA) VAXINJECT "Dr. Liliana Zelada analyzes a Sinopharm vaccine under the microscope and observes a large amount of graphene oxide."

https://odysee.com/@NovilloLapeyra:9/DRA.-ZELADA-ENCUENTRA-GRAFENO-EN-VACUNA-SHINOFARM-(2022-08-14):d





(2) Dr Zelada shows in the "VACCINE" SPUTNIK the characteristic tech material NOT DECLARED in injectables but that reaches globally the entire population

https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/dra-liana-zelada-muestra-oxido-de-grafeno-en-inyectables/





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SEE ALSO @ GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH 'Confirmed' [ARGENTINA] Cansino, Pfizer, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca; Sputnik VAX https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/





IDENTIFICATION of MICROTECHNOLOGY in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik VACCINE VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/





'WHEN WE HAVE THESE WEAPONS...' [PT. 02]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oCx5GChlbmAI/





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