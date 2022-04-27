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Keith Weinhold Shares The Inflation Triple Crown
Cashflow Ninja
Cashflow Ninja
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My guest in this episode is Keith Weinhold. Keith shakily made his first-ever home an Anchorage, AK fourplex building in 2002. He knew nothing about landlording and made embarrassing mistakes. Once he figured it out, he coined the concept that real estate often pays investors five ways. In 2017, he became a best-selling author.

In 2019, he was awarded three real estate trademarks. A Forbes writer and active member of the Forbes Real Estate Council, Keith is an in-demand expert on buy & hold real estate investing.

He iterates that "Financially-Free Beats Debt-Free®". Keith transacts 100+ properties annually. He is best-known for his very popular Get Rich Education podcast, with 3+ million listens in 188 world nations.

Interview Links:

Get Rich Education: https://www.getricheducation.com/

Episode Sponsors:

Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com

GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com

Accountable Equity: Resort Hospitality & Efficient Income Cash Flow Investments www.accountableequity.com

Strategic Metals Invest: Invest In Rare Earth Elements & Technology Metals www.strategicmetalsinvest.com

The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com

Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com  - password “penumbra”

Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments  www.producerscapitalpartners.com

Grab My Book:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Programs:

The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club

Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com

Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice

The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto

The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator

The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core

The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier

The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum

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