Microgreens - Grow Nutrient Packed Food, Cash Flow, & Income Streams in 7 Days | Donny Greens #23

Donny Greens is a microgreens farmer and top educator for the microgreens industry. He has grown his business to over $150,000/year and has taught thousands of others how to create a microgreens business from home using his simple and effective strategies



"Growing your own food is the most revolutionary act of rebellion against a system that purposefully disconnects us from Nature, exploits us, and compromises our future.” -DG

In this episode Alex Corey and Don DiLilo chat about their love of growing, how a microgreens business is the easiest way to ensure year round food, the best way to get into the local farming community to to actually build community, and how to build a thriving microgreens business from scratch (including working with who you want)

Show notes:

00:01:10 Alex's Microgreen Biz: KC Gardens

00:02:20 How Donny Greens Found Microgreens 0

0:06:00 Start Wherever You Can

00:09:12 What are Microgreens?

00:14:51 From Parent's Basement to 6 Figures

00:20:45 The Gold is in Home Delivery

00:23:18 The Best Starter side hustle

00:24:47 Crop Specifics

00:28:55 The Fundamentals

00:31:37 Water for Microgreens

00:33:30 Always Learning from Mistakes

00:38:07 Donny's Future Experiments

00:40:56 Edible/Medical Flowers

00:43:40 Thriving Students

00:45:00 Giving and Receiving Value

00:47:20 The Draw to Starting an Abundant Food Business and learning Cycles

00:51:48 Kids and Microgreens

00:54:00 What are you waiting for??

