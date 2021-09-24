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ICAN DEMANDS PFIZER REVEAL VACCINE INGREDIENT
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450 views • September 24, 2021
ICAN DEMANDS PFIZER REVEAL VACCINE INGREDIENT
ICAN’S legal team has demanded Pfizer disclose a redacted ingredient on their Covid19 vaccine excipient, an ingredient that makes up 20% of their vaccine.
#Pfizer #Comirnaty #SecretIngredient #FDA #ICAN #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW234
POSTED: September 24, 2021
ICAN’S legal team has demanded Pfizer disclose a redacted ingredient on their Covid19 vaccine excipient, an ingredient that makes up 20% of their vaccine.
#Pfizer #Comirnaty #SecretIngredient #FDA #ICAN #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW234
POSTED: September 24, 2021
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