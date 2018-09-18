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9/18/18 #TOMMY Robinson, Rape J_had, Pedo-Terr_rism #FAMILYRIGHTS
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23 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/18/18 TOMMY ROBINSON is being forced back into court over the same charges in exercising his right to publicize a M_slim ped-ring trial in Leeds 4 months ago. Please ACT to let POTUS and UK Ambassador Woody Johnson know we support Tommy as a hero in the fight to stop Isl_mic pedo-rings in the UK and DO NOT want him locked up again for simply reporting on pedophilia.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
https://twitter.com/USAmbUK
https://twitter.com/POTUS
Please support the incredible work of cartoonist, Ben Garrison, who's graphic is shown in the thumbnail to this video:
https://www.grrrgraphics.com
Please support Tommy Robinson in his activism and legal battles. To learn more:
https://www.tommyrobinson.online
https://www.infowars.com/world-exclusive-tommy-robinson-i-expect-to-be-sent-back-to-prison-ready-to-die-for-the-truth/
The Hill reports on Joe B_den's As You Are Campaign, a stealth step forward to promote state seizure of children from families who do not want their children to "transition":
https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/400681-biden-launches-lgbtq-family-acceptance-campaign-as-you-are
Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii came out with a strong statement about the sinister support for Al Q_aeda in Idlib, Syria:
https://galacticconnection.com/tulsi-gabbard-and-tucker-carlson-us-shielding-al-qaeda-in-idlib-but-is-trumps-war-talk-a-bluff/
Please support the incredible work being done by Women Against Shariah:
http://www.womenagainstshariah.com/
Thanks to everyone who support YAFTV! Your amazing comments, engagement, news tips and prayers make this channel GREAT! We ARE Free! Pray for the safety of Tommy Robinson and for all the brave people fighting the institutional corruption that protects pedo-rings world wide.
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
9/18/18 TOMMY ROBINSON is being forced back into court over the same charges in exercising his right to publicize a M_slim ped-ring trial in Leeds 4 months ago. Please ACT to let POTUS and UK Ambassador Woody Johnson know we support Tommy as a hero in the fight to stop Isl_mic pedo-rings in the UK and DO NOT want him locked up again for simply reporting on pedophilia.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
https://twitter.com/USAmbUK
https://twitter.com/POTUS
Please support the incredible work of cartoonist, Ben Garrison, who's graphic is shown in the thumbnail to this video:
https://www.grrrgraphics.com
Please support Tommy Robinson in his activism and legal battles. To learn more:
https://www.tommyrobinson.online
https://www.infowars.com/world-exclusive-tommy-robinson-i-expect-to-be-sent-back-to-prison-ready-to-die-for-the-truth/
The Hill reports on Joe B_den's As You Are Campaign, a stealth step forward to promote state seizure of children from families who do not want their children to "transition":
https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/400681-biden-launches-lgbtq-family-acceptance-campaign-as-you-are
Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii came out with a strong statement about the sinister support for Al Q_aeda in Idlib, Syria:
https://galacticconnection.com/tulsi-gabbard-and-tucker-carlson-us-shielding-al-qaeda-in-idlib-but-is-trumps-war-talk-a-bluff/
Please support the incredible work being done by Women Against Shariah:
http://www.womenagainstshariah.com/
Thanks to everyone who support YAFTV! Your amazing comments, engagement, news tips and prayers make this channel GREAT! We ARE Free! Pray for the safety of Tommy Robinson and for all the brave people fighting the institutional corruption that protects pedo-rings world wide.
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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