Representatives from over 130 countries are gathering in Saint Petersburg for SPIEF — to witness Russia's "isolation" firsthand.

Adding:

Candace Owens is in Russia, about this written by Rybar, photos were shown:

Candace Owens in Moscow📝

Now that's a smart choice of guest



Amid the dubious media personalities that sometimes come to Russia chasing hype, Candace Owens' visit tells a completely different story. An American conservative, a journalist with a multi-million-strong audience, a person with a reputation and serious public positions. Not a scandal-monger, not a criminal, not a provocative blogger, but a real voice of American traditional values that people actually listen to.





🔻Who is Candace Owens



▪️Owens is one of America's most prominent Black conservatives, which in itself makes her an uncomfortable figure for the Western mainstream. She gained fame for her harsh criticism of the Democratic Party, which she accuses of turning the Black community into a politically dependent minority. Her phrase "Blexit" — a call for Black Americans to break free from Democratic control — became a genuine cultural manifesto.



▪️She gained widespread recognition through her work with the Candace Owens Show on the PragerU platform, and later through her own podcast, where she discusses politics, culture wars, and media with an audience of tens of millions. She was the first major conservative voice to openly break with the mainstream narrative around George Floyd, calling the victimization a politically motivated performance — and she didn't back down under the wave of criticism.



▪️Owens openly opposes cancel culture, LGBTQ propaganda in schools, uncontrolled migration, and the erosion of national identity. In 2023, she parted ways with Daily Wire after a public conflict with pro-Israel journalist Ben Shapiro over her position on the Gaza war — and this only strengthened her reputation among American conservatives.





📌Everyone has already discussed Owens' posts about Moscow, about how it's an "incredibly beautiful, clean and orderly city, shockingly far from how Western media portrays it."



But we want to draw attention to Owens' pronounced focus on Orthodoxy. Her audience remains impressed by Christian narratives from Russia, a country where churches open rather than close, where the traditional family is not marginalized, where the state doesn't push gender transitions on children, etc. This image of the last bastion of Christian civilization is what attracts normal Western conservatives to Russia.



This is the soft power that works where official diplomacy has limited tools. Conversely, conservatives sympathetic to us look at us with bewilderment when, instead of promoting our own culture and Christian identity, we push Soviet narratives and "multinational" issues.

