Intense Israeli Strikes Bombard northern Gaza Tuesday Night

Intense Israeli strikes bombard northern Gaza Tuesday. This was few, several hours ago.

Adding:

The Israeli army defense minister announced their intention to expand the ground invasion to all sectors of Gaza, after fortifying the occupation of the north and dismantling Hamas in Khan Younis.

Today, the Israeli Times announced that three western diplomats, technically Americans, have been informed of Israeli measures to occupy Gaza after the war.

and from @Rybar...

Escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone chronicle of events leading up to December 19, 2023

In the northern part of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops successfully advanced from the Al-Judaida area towards the center of Gaza City. Palestinian media reports confirm that IDF units are positioned near the Baptist Hospital. This is also supported by footage showing the Israelis demolishing the Hamas memorial in Palestine Square, which is located near the medical facility.

Meanwhile, in the southern part of the enclave, IDF soldiers continue to fight in the densely populated area of Khan Yunis. At the same time, Israeli troops have resumed their offensive at the Ibn an - Nafis school - if they succeed in advancing in this area, they will be able to encircle the settlement of As - Surayj.

Mutual shelling persists on Israel's northern border. Hezbollah fighters have claimed responsibility for strikes on five Israeli settlements, including Kiryat Shmona, where one of the rockets hit a residential building. In response, the Israel Defense Forces targeted ten locations in southern Lebanon.

There is also unrest on the Israeli-Syrian border: in response to the firing of four projectiles from Syria into the Golan Heights, Israeli troops launched a Lynx MLRS attack on the province of Damascus. Furthermore, the Jordanian Air Force targeted drug dealers' warehouses and drug laboratories in the Syrian cities of Bakka and Dibina, as well as in the southeast of Es-Suwayda.



