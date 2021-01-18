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The Fall of Brazil | Felipe Moura Brasil and Stefan Molyneux
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30 views • January 18, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3696/the-fall-of-brazil-felipe-moura-brasil-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3696-the-fall-of-brazil-felipe-moura-brasil-and-stefan-molyneux#t=0:3
After a period of apparent economic prosperity, Brazil is in a state of social, economic and political crisis. With years worth of political corruption scandals having engulfed the countries top figures, including Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer, Brazil is entering a chaotic period of instability society wide.
Felipe Moura Brasil is a Brazilian journalist for O Antagonista and he has been ranked as the number one political influencer in Brazil on Twitter. Brasil is the organizer of best-selling Brazilian book 'The minimum you need to know not to be an idiot'.
O Antagonista: http://www.oantagonista.com/posts/felipe-moura-brasil-e-antagonista
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/blogdopim
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FelipeMouraBrasil/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FelipeMouraBrasil
How Socialism Ruined My Country
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKhR9i5CGkA
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3696-the-fall-of-brazil-felipe-moura-brasil-and-stefan-molyneux#t=0:3
After a period of apparent economic prosperity, Brazil is in a state of social, economic and political crisis. With years worth of political corruption scandals having engulfed the countries top figures, including Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer, Brazil is entering a chaotic period of instability society wide.
Felipe Moura Brasil is a Brazilian journalist for O Antagonista and he has been ranked as the number one political influencer in Brazil on Twitter. Brasil is the organizer of best-selling Brazilian book 'The minimum you need to know not to be an idiot'.
O Antagonista: http://www.oantagonista.com/posts/felipe-moura-brasil-e-antagonista
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/blogdopim
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FelipeMouraBrasil/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FelipeMouraBrasil
How Socialism Ruined My Country
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKhR9i5CGkA
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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