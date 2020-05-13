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120 Expert Scientists and MDs COVID not Worthy of Lockdown
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41 views • May 13, 2020
Highwire's Del BigTree brings to light investigative journalism. This is an excerpt from his video, CORONAVIRUS: THE GREAT AWAKENING.
120 Expert Scientists and Doctors Speak out that Covid 19 is NOT worthy of a Lock down. This is the real science that is being censored. The end goal is hoping everyone wants to go out and travel, etc, so badly, that they'll run to unproven and dangerous vaccines of which Gates, Fauci and the pharmaceutical company will profit greatly. 7 billion people on earth, $100 per vaccine per year, $7 TRILLION dollars per year. Kennedy noted in one of his interviews that a COVID 19 vaccine trial took place in South America. 600 children were vaccinated, 600 died. This is not a conspiracy theory, this is a cover up of the greatest magnitude.
120 Expert Scientists and Doctors Speak out that Covid 19 is NOT worthy of a Lock down. This is the real science that is being censored. The end goal is hoping everyone wants to go out and travel, etc, so badly, that they'll run to unproven and dangerous vaccines of which Gates, Fauci and the pharmaceutical company will profit greatly. 7 billion people on earth, $100 per vaccine per year, $7 TRILLION dollars per year. Kennedy noted in one of his interviews that a COVID 19 vaccine trial took place in South America. 600 children were vaccinated, 600 died. This is not a conspiracy theory, this is a cover up of the greatest magnitude.
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