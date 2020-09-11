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West Jet Airways Forces Hysterical 19 Months Old Baby To Wear Face Mask
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45 views • September 11, 2020
Posted on Twitter by Safwan Choudhry on 9 September, 2020
https://twitter.com/safwanchoudhry/status/1303551588389146624?s=21
The description below was posted by Safwan on Twitter in support of this video:
Earlier today my family endure the most horrific & dehumanizing treatment onboard @WestJet plane. My wife was threatening to be arrested & forcibly removed unless my daughters, 3 yrs & 19 months would wear a mask. While my 3yrs wore her mask, the 19 months old was hysterical.
Several @WestJet crew members wrongfully citing @Transport_gc policy for enforcing my 19 months to wear a mask. Eventually, the entire flight was cancelled & all passengers were removed from the plane.
"children under 2 years old should not wear a mask"
https://tc.canada.ca/en/initiatives/covid-19-measures-updates-guidance-issued-transport-canada/covid-19-information-travellers
While the sudden shocking decision by @WestJet to cancel the entire fight moments before take-off caused some passengers to hurl racist & Islamophobic remarks at my family, we are incredibly grateful and humbled by the overwhelming support & love from a majority of the passengers
We wish to extend our sincere regards & prayers for the passengers who had to endure any form of discomfort & hardship, we're glad to learn that most passengers have made it to their destination. We are dearly touched by all messages from various passengers throughout the day.
https://twitter.com/safwanchoudhry/status/1303551588389146624?s=21
The description below was posted by Safwan on Twitter in support of this video:
Earlier today my family endure the most horrific & dehumanizing treatment onboard @WestJet plane. My wife was threatening to be arrested & forcibly removed unless my daughters, 3 yrs & 19 months would wear a mask. While my 3yrs wore her mask, the 19 months old was hysterical.
Several @WestJet crew members wrongfully citing @Transport_gc policy for enforcing my 19 months to wear a mask. Eventually, the entire flight was cancelled & all passengers were removed from the plane.
"children under 2 years old should not wear a mask"
https://tc.canada.ca/en/initiatives/covid-19-measures-updates-guidance-issued-transport-canada/covid-19-information-travellers
While the sudden shocking decision by @WestJet to cancel the entire fight moments before take-off caused some passengers to hurl racist & Islamophobic remarks at my family, we are incredibly grateful and humbled by the overwhelming support & love from a majority of the passengers
We wish to extend our sincere regards & prayers for the passengers who had to endure any form of discomfort & hardship, we're glad to learn that most passengers have made it to their destination. We are dearly touched by all messages from various passengers throughout the day.
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